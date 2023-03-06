MARCH LOGO MADNESS IS HERE! Check out the 24 matchups between logos of 48 northern Michigan high school teams that will do battle this week. We've got the Gladiators vs. the Blazers, the Trojans v. the Titans and even the Tritons vs. the Tritons! Check Facebook and Twitter throughout the week to VOTE in our polls and choose your favorite!
Plus, coming off their All-State performances at the MHSAA individual state wrestling finals at Ford Field, Traverse City West's Anna Beers and Benzie Central's Cambrie Lawrence join James and Jordan in the Get Around studio to talk about their experience wrestling in Motown!
Brendan, James and Jordan also break down the girls basketball regional brackets, induct four wrestling state champions and two nordic skiing state champions into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our athletes of the week!
ALL THAT AND MORE on the latest episode of the Get Around. So LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround or wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify!
