The Get Around is guestless this week, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't listen. And don't worry, we'll have a couple of state champions as our guests next week.
But for now and for episode 243, Brendan, James and Jordan discuss some district basketball as we talk a little Traverse City Central girls and then run down the most interesting and intriguing possible title games for the boys tournament that begins next week.
Several alpine skiers are inducted into the most exclusive club in northern Michigan as our athletes of the week and newest members of the Get Around Hall of Fame.
And we end the show with possibly the greatest doctor's note of all time.
LISTEN NOW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.