Back and better than ever with episode 242 of the Get Around!
We break down the controversial ending of Kingsley's loss in the wrestling team regionals last week and give our thoughts on what happened and what should happen next.
We also play the first Local Sports Jeopardy of 2023 with clues regarding many local athletes and teams. You won't want to miss that!
Plus, Kingsley wrestler Sam Goethals, who is at the center of the disputed ruling, joins James and Jordan in the Get Around studio along with Benzie Central regional champion wrestler Landen Pangborn.
All that and MORE on Ep. 242 of the Get Around.
LISTEN NOW!
