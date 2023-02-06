Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.