Things are getting "drafty" in the Get Around studio as Brendan, James and Jordan select 36 players in the Record-Eagle's 2023 High School Girls Basketball Fantasy Draft. And pick No. 1 immediately causes some drama, so don't miss out!
Plus, Elk Rapids varsity basketball players Kendall Standfest and Morgan Bergquist join James and Jordan in the studio to talk about the Elks' 2022-23 season and give their insight on how the real winner of the fantasy basketball drafts should be decided.
Ep. 241 of the Get Around has plenty of good stuff as we reveal the poll results from last week's draft, update the quest for the new Manistee mascot, induct a record-setting Bellaire Eagle into the Get Around Hall of Fame and close out by telling the people what made us happy in the last week.
LISTEN NOW!
