It's finally here! The Record-Eagle's 2023 High School Boys Basketball Fantasy Draft is now available for your listening pleasure!
James, Jordan and Brendan go 10 rounds as they select some of the best boys basketball players that northern Michigan has to offer. And make sure you check out our poll on Twitter to vote for whose team you think is best!
Plus, Traverse City Central's Anthony Ribel and Miles Smith join James and Jordan in the Get Around studio for a chat about the basketball season so far and what's up next for the Trojans as they prepare to venture into hostile territory against rival Traverse City West on Friday.
All that and so much more on the 240th episode of the Get Around Podcast!
LISTEN NOW!
