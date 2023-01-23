Hoops talk a plenty on the latest installment of the Get Around as Glen Lake ballers Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme join the podcast riding a streak of pure dominance as the Lakers have won their last eight games. Don't miss a stellar conversation with one of the best offensive players and one of the best defensive players in the region.
Plus, we do a deep dive on the latest girls basketball power ratings from the MHSAA and reveal the boys basketball power ratings as well. Three more local athletes are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our distinguished Athletes of the Week.
We also reveal our predictions for Super Bowl XVII along with our favorite gameday meals and drinks. Brendan also talks about his newest obsession after the latest episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" premiered Sunday.
All that and more on Episode Two-Three-Nine! LISTEN NOW!
