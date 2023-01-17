The Get Around returns after a lengthy break with an episode our loyal audible viewers will not want to miss!
Off to a hot start to the season, Traverse City Central varsity girls basketball players Halli Warner and Sophie Simon join James Cook for an enlightening conversation that runs the gamut from a love of trivia, road trips, knitting and Aquaphor to vomiting in trashcans. The highly entertaining talk is definitely worth a listen.
The hoops convo doesn't stop there as James, Brendan and Jordan also break down the latest boys and girls basketball Power Ratings from the MHSAA. We induct three student-athletes from the hardwood into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our athletes of the week and end the show on a happy note as we reveal what brought us joy in and out of the sports realm from the last week.
LISTEN NOW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.