From action on the hardwood to the ice rink, the winter prep sports season is fully underway! With that in mind, the Traverse City Bay Reps' Ethan Coleman and Nick Dashner drop by the studio to talk about their team's hot start and the rest of the hockey season.
Brendan, James and Jordan also discuss Traverse City St. Francis and Traverse City Central girls basketball as both the Gladiators and Trojans sport a 3-0 record. Plus, boys basketball talk about Buckley and Lake Leelanau St. Mary, the reveal of the 2022 Record-Eagle Football Player of the Year and other members of the Dream Team.
Either Traverse City West's Mason West, Elk Rapids' Kendall Standfest or Buckley's Landon Kulawiak is inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as the Athlete of the Week, and we end the show on a happy note.
LISTEN NOW!
