Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&