Fresh off their trip to Ford Field and their state championship runner-up effort, Traverse City St. Francis' John Hagelstein and Tommy Richardson talk about the Gladiators' dominating 2022 season and what mark they believe this team has left on the program's history.
Plus, we break down the Glads' tough loss to Jackson Lumen Christi and discuss how this team will be remembered in northern Michigan sports lore. We also talk hockey as the Bay Reps have gotten off to a hot start and both Traverse City West and Traverse City Central are back in action.
All that and MUCH MORE on the 236th episode of the Get Around. LISTEN NOW!
