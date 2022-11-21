It's championship week here on the Get Around!
Division 2 runner-up volleyballers from Cadillac, Carissa Musta and Jozz Seeley, make the trip to Traverse City after spending Friday and Saturday in Battle Creek for the state finals.
We break down Traverse City St. Francis and the Glads' continued domination in the playoffs as they prepare for Ford Field and their Jackson Lumen Christi with a state title on the line. Is this the most dominating team in the history of northern Michigan high school sports? Is this the best football team in St. Francis history?
We also induct several more athletes into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athletes of the Week and reveal our favorite things inside and outside of sports.
LISTEN NOW to episode 235 of the Get Around!
