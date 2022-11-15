Coming off their monument and historic regional championship victory, Traverse City St. Francis gridiron monsters Joey Donahue and Ryan Henning-Neumann drop by the Get Around studio to talk about their 63-0 win against No. 3 Ithaca and their upcoming state semifinal contest against New Lothrop.
We also go in depth on the Gladiators' victory, the incredible run by Traverse City Central volleyball and impressive effort from first-year head coach Emily Wilbert, and we make our picks for which of our three remaining volleyball teams — Leland, Cadillac, McBain — have the best chance to make it the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
We also induct another athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame out of Cadillac's Carissa Musta, St. Francis' Garrett Hathaway and Elk Rapids' Ryleigh Yocom.
All that and more on the 234th episode of the Get Around!
