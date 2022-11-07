A trio of state champions grace the Get Around studio with their presence as Buckley's Aiden Harrand, Benzie Central's Hunter Jones and Traverse City St. Francis' Sophia Rhein join James and Jordan for a fantastic conversation that you will not want to miss.
Plus, we discuss the our lone remaining football teams — St. Francis — still alive in the postseason, recap volleyball districts and look ahead to regionals this week, and also talk about the Iceman Cometh Challenge and the TC Tritons second straight Coastal Conference championship.
Several more athletes are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athletes of the Week, and we discuss our sports hot takes and what made us happy in sports in the last week.
