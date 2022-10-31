The postseason is officially and completely underway as now all high school sports have entered the playoff picture!
We talk about the big upsets from Week One of the football playoffs as Benzie, Manistee and East Jordan all pulled out Ws. We discuss the absolute dominance of Traverse City St. Francis and the Glads' state championship chances.
We also break down Elks of Elk Rapids and the Comets of Leland as those soccer teams head into the state semifinals Wednesday and shoot for a championship Saturday. We preview the cross country state finals and reveal our picks for team and individual title winners, and we select some intriguing matchups from this week's volleyball districts.
Plus, many more athletes get inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame from East Jordan, St. Francis, Benzie Central and Johannesburg-Lewiston.
LISTEN NOW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.