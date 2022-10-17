The fall sports season is in the final stretch and while the postseason approaches for some, it's now over for others.
We talk about the incredible athletic success Traverse City St. Francis is seeing across the board, what to expect this Friday when Traverse City West and Traverse City Central meet in the annual TC Patriot Game, and what other football games are ones to watch in Week Nine.
Plus, Frankfort football players Nick Stevenson and Fletcher Anderson join James and Jordan in the Get Around studio to talk about the Panthers' success season on the gridiron.
We also induct St. Francis tennis player and state champion Owen Jackson into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our student-athlete of the week and discuss if we'd rather win a team championship or an individual championship.
All that and more on episode 230 of the Get Around!
