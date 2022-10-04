Coming off a monster 60-0 win against Bear Lake, Mesick's Colton Eckler and Ben Humphreys drop by the Get Around studio to talk football with James Cook.
Plus, we break down the Boyne City win over Charlevoix, discuss if anyone will want to play St. Francis now that the Gladiators have an opening in Week Eight, predict the rest of Traverse City Central's football season, pick either Traverse City West or Traverse City Christian to make a Final Four run in soccer, and reveal some of the more underrated volleyball teams in the area.
And Brendan reveals a tasty little trick to eating pumpkin pie as the fall season is upon us.
