Coming off a win over rival Traverse City West and ahead of next week's Big North battle against Cadillac, Traverse City Central volleyballers Natalie Bourdo and Elyse Heffner hop on the mic to discuss the Trojans' successful 2022 campaign.
Plus, we preview Friday's major matchup of undefeated Boyne City and undefeated Charlevoix, talk TC West and TC Central's continued gridiron struggles, another St. Francis win, what Titan soccer needs for a deep postseason run and if the Trojans can win the BNC volleyball title.
We also induct either five Elks, one Bulldog or one Saber into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our athlete of the week, and we reveal our ransom if we were to catch Albert Pujols' 700th home run or Aaron Judge's 62nd big fly.
