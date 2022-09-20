We're nearly halfway through the football season, some things are becoming clear and others are still a bit murky.
In Ep. 226, we break down what has led to Traverse City West and Traverse City Central's gridiron struggles, if Traverse City St. Francis should be the favorite to win a state title and much more.
Plus, coming off three straight blowout shutout wins, Charlevoix's Patrick Sterrett and Jack Herzog come by the studio to discuss the Rayders' magnificent and absolutely dominating 4-0 start.
Another student-athlete is enshrined in the Get Around Hall of Fame. HINT: It might be one of our guests after his six-TD performance Friday.
LISTEN NOW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.