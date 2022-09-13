Break out your best British accent for episode 225 of the Get Around, bruv!
Coming off of another shutout, Traverse City West soccer players Trae Collins and Ian Robertson stop in to discuss the Titans' stellar start to the season, their trip to the U.P and why Oasis' "Wonderwall" is the victory theme for their squad — and they do some of it while speaking like they're from across the pond.
Brendan, James and Jordan also play a little OVER/UNDER while discussing prep football, volleyball, cross country, tennis and soccer. Another student-athlete is enshrined in the Get Around Hall of Fame after an incredible performance on the gridiron, and the guys reveal what record-breaking performance they would like to witness in person.
LISTEN NOW!
