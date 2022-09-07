Coming off their monumental Week Two win over Jackson Lumen Christi, Traverse City St. Francis football players Drew Hardy and Wyatt Nausadis grace the Get Around podcast studio with their presence to discuss the Gladiators' early season success.
Plus, we continue to play the area code game. The winner was only off by 810 miles this time around! We also discuss fan violence and sports, our takeaways from the second week of high school football. We name a trio of student-athletes to the Get Around Hall of Fame and discuss what pro or college athlete we'd want to see in person in their prime.
