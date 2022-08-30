Hey, how about that? The Get Around is back once again, bringing our fine audible viewers episode No. 223!
Boyne City's Alex Calcaterra and Jack Neer visit the studio after putting up video game numbers in the Ramblers' Week One victory!
Plus, we recap our biggest takeaways and surprises from the first week of high school football, talk about St. Francis' upcoming game against Jackson Lumen Christi, select another stellar student-athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week, and we go over our sports guilty pleasures.
