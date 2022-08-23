It's been 48 days, but we are finally back!
Episode 222 of The Get Around Podcast is now available for your listening pleasure.
Brendan, James and Jordan break down the start of fall sports season as they talk football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, soccer. Who are the state title contenders? Who will be the surprise teams? Will Hunter Jones win a record-tying fourth cross country state championship? Can St. Francis boys tennis repeat?
Plus, Brendan tells a harrowing tale of being stranded at sea.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and on Spotify!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.