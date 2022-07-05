MVP! MVP! MVP!
The MVPs from the baseball and softball Record-Eagle All-Star Summer Classics brave Cherry Fest traffic to come to the Get Around podcast studio and talk about everything from playing in the game to painting to college and much more!
Plus, new sports reporter Jordan Puente makes he podcast debut as he, James and Brendan talk about the Pit Spitters' first half of the season, the upcoming all-region teams and the July 20 Record-Eagle Basketball All-Star Summer Classic.
