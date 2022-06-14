DOUBLE THE FUN! LISTEN TO AN HISTORIC EPISODE OF THE GET AROUND!
With just two softball teams remaining in the hunt for state championship gold, James and Brendan bring on a pair from both Kalkaska and Onekama for a dual-interview episode.
The Blazers' Mia Miller Miller and Lauren Judd join the podcast in studio after an incredible 1-0 regional win that stretched from Saturday into Sunday to mark the program's first regional crown in school history. Plus, a pair of Portagers — Sophie Wisniski and Kaylin Sam — hop on FaceTime to talk about their program's first regional title in school history.
