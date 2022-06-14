Get Around 220
BY BRENDAN QUEALY

DOUBLE THE FUN! LISTEN TO AN HISTORIC EPISODE OF THE GET AROUND!

With just two softball teams remaining in the hunt for state championship gold, James and Brendan bring on a pair from both Kalkaska and Onekama for a dual-interview episode.

The Blazers' Mia Miller Miller and Lauren Judd join the podcast in studio after an incredible 1-0 regional win that stretched from Saturday into Sunday to mark the program's first regional crown in school history. Plus, a pair of Portagers — Sophie Wisniski and Kaylin Sam — hop on FaceTime to talk about their program's first regional title in school history.

