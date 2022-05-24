Regional champions in the house!
Traverse City Central varsity 1-doubles tennis team Isabella Fochtman and Kerri Berkey drop by the Get Around studio coming off their Division 1 regional championship last week. A fantastic and entertaining conversation, to say the absolute least. A MUST-LISTEN, in our humble opinion.
Plus, the 2021-22 Student-Athlete Name Draft! James and Brendan pick the best, coolest, most interesting and most appropriate names in our coverage area. Swimmers Kylie Hella (Gaylord), Mally Ulatowski (TC Tritons) and Giovanna Piombo (TC Tritons) are just a preview of what's to come.
All of our tennis and our track and field regional champions get inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athletes of the Week! We also put in two softball players and a "bull in a china shop" from Traverse City United. Finally, we end the episode with a round of "Would you rather ...?"
LISTEN NOW!
