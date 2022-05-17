Fresh off the course and fresh off a win, Traverse City Central golfers Shea Harmeson and Cam Peters "swing" by the Get Around studio to talk about the second-ranked Trojans' success this season.
The Trojans' golf squad is not the only TC Central team brimming with winning talent this spring. James and Brendan talk about the success the Trojans are seeing on the baseball diamond, lacrosse field, soccer pitch and the track and field arena. They also discuss the Traverse City Pit Spitters' upcoming alternate identity night and their new name, the Cork Dorks, for that night.
Three more student-athletes, including two Elks and a Huskie, are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as the athletes of the week. And to close the show, Brendan and James run down their ideal game 7, championship-winning moments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.