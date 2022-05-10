Are Uncrustables and a lucky sombrero allowed in the Glen Lake dugout? You might just want to listen to this episode to find out!
Laker baseball stars Connor Ciolek and Luke Daniels made the drive from Leelanau County to the Record-Eagle offices to talk about the team's 11-1 start, the lessons they've learned from soon-to-be Hall of Fame head coach Kris Herman, and play they a rousing game of Heads Up! against James and Brendan that you don't want to miss.
Plus, Suttons Bay's wild walk-off win without recording a hit, what baseball and softball teams are in contention, TC United lacrosse is running hot, and two more student-athletes make it into the Get Around Hall of Fame!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.