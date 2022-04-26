Trojan pride is in full force as Traverse City Central's Josh Klug and Reed Seabase take time away from the baseball diamond to visit the podcast studio!
The duo talks about bringing fun to the field, an interesting run-in with an opponent, and how fellow Trojans Carson Bourdo and Kadyn Warner would fare in a hot wings challenge. Plus, they take on James and Brendan in another game of Heads Up!
James and Brendan reveal the 2022 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Dream Team. They also induct Cadillac's Cole Jenema and Central Lake's Ellen Roggenbeck into the Get Around Hall of Fame, and then they wrap the show talking about "The Batman" and Miguel Cabrera reaching 3,000 hits.
