The Get Around Episode 212 — Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Dylan Barnowski & Shawn Bramer

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&