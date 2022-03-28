The Get Around Episode 212 — Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Dylan Barnowski & Shawn Bramer

A solid show from beginning to end as we welcomed in a pair of state semifinalists in Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer from Lake Leelanau St. Mary. The pair of junior Eagles joined us from Florida, where they're at on spring break.
We wrap up the basketball postseason and talk about which teams made the most impressive run through the playoffs. We also reveal our boys and girls fantasy starting five in basketball.
We wrap the show with our retroactive Get Around Hall of Fame as we induct some of the winter sports athletes who just missed the cut earlier in the season. We also talk about what local sports teams we'd like to see get the Hard Knocks treatment after it was announced the Detroit Lions will be the subject of HBO's series next season.
