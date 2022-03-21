The Get Around Episode 211 — Grayling's Caleb Caul, Dylan Cragg & Ethan Kucharek

Will the Grayling Vikings be doing the Griddy all the way down to East Lansing? Grayling's Caleb Caul, Dylan Cragg and Ethan Kucharek jump on the podcast to talk about dancing to a regional championship and possibly the Breslin Center.
James and Brendan also talk about the Glen Lake girls basketball team's trip to the state semifinals as well as the Lake Leelanau, Grayling and Cadillac boys basketball teams in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Plus, three more athletes are up for the Get Around Hall of Fame and the guys go over their busted NCAA March Madness brackets.
