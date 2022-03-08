Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&