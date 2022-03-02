Episode 208 is a bittersweet one as we bid farewell to Andrew Rosenthal, who is leaving the wintry weather of Traverse City for the wintry weather of Chicago.
In Andrew's final episode, the guys talk about the MHSAA state skiing finals, the first few games of the girls basketball districts, and the most intriguing matchups in the boys basketball districts, which is set to tip off next week.
They also talk with Bellaire state-bound bowlers Brady Hoogerhyde and Matthew Lopardo-Lovett about their pet peeves on the lanes and their go-to concrete mixer order at Culver's.
All of that and much more!
