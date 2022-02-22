Lake City brother-sister duo Gavin and MacKenzie Bisballe finally make their appearance on The Get Around after missing last week. The sibling combo talk about their futures, their cousin Alie, the game Lightning/Pressure, playing basketball in a pole barn, and much more!
Plus, Brendan, James and Andrew talk about the MHSAA rules for athletically motivated transfers; they preview the girls basketball district tournaments, induct a trio into the Get Around Hall of Fame and talk about the best overtime/extra-inning games they've covered and witnessed.
