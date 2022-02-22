Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation this afternoon. High 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.