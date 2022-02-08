The 2022 Record-Eagle high school girls basketball fantasy draft is HERE! Andrew, Brendan and James pick some of the best players in northern Michigan for their respective teams of nine.
Plus, nordic skiers Will Haapala of Traverse City Central and Mylie Kelly of Benzie Central join the podcast to talk about their experiences with cross-country skiing.
A brother-sister combo is inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as the athletes of the week, and the guys make their Super Bowl picks ahead of Sunday's big game.