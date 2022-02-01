Nate Childers and Quinn Zickert of Benzie Central play a little impromptu and virtual round of Chopped with Brendan and James. Listen to find out what they'd make for an entree that includes salmon and refried beans. Plus, the two Benzie basketball standouts talk about what it would mean to make it to the Breslin Center with a shot at a state championship.
Before that, Brendan, James and Andrew discuss some of the best rivalries in northern Michigan and what two teams have the makings of a budding rivalry in the area. They also induct another athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame and discuss the best athlete hosts of Saturday Night Live and what athlete they'd like to see host SNL next.