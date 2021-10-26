PLAYOFFS, BABY!
Sixteen area high school football teams got invitations to the dance and will be playing for postseason glory beginning Friday. The Record-Eagle's sports team — Brendan, James and Andrew — breaks down some of the biggest and most exciting matchups on the gridiron.
East Jordan's Granger Kitson and Carter Sherman, coming off a conference-winning and playoff-berth-clinching victory over Frankfort, join the guys via FaceTime to talk about the big win Friday and what they are expecting in their game Saturday.
Emma Mirabelli finds her way into the Get Around Hall of Fame after becoming just the 25th Michigan high school student-athlete in girls volleyball to collect 2,000 kills in their career. The Traverse City Christian standout accomplished the rare feat Saturday.
Plus, the Elite 8 of Football Helmet Mayhem is released.