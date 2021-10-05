The Get Around Episode 192 Art
BY BRENDAN QUEALY bquealy@record-eagle.com

Hey, it might just be October, but that never means it's too early to start talking about Halloween costumes. Brendan and James discuss possible options for the most anticipated dress-up day of the year, including Brendan shaving most of his beard for his costume and James dusting off an old classic thanks to his pandemic hair.

The two-thirds of the original Get Around Trio also discuss Kevin Hubbell's 16-goal performance for Benzie Central soccer and whether the record-setting effort broke any of the sportsmanship "rules" of high school sports.

Hubble joins the guys in studio as well to talk about his 16-goal game and both the support and backlash he's received because it.

This is a can't-miss episode, even if you just fast forward to the athlete interview portion — which includes some singing from the aforementioned Kevin Hubbell.

Plus, we choose another athlete to induct into the Get Around Hall of Fame and we pick between what championship-winning moment we'd like to experience as a player and as a fan.

Also, announcements about a new Get Around podcast debuting Friday and Football Helmet Mayhem, a bracket challenge to determine the best high school helmet in northern Michigan.

Trending Video

Recommended for you