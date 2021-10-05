Hey, it might just be October, but that never means it's too early to start talking about Halloween costumes. Brendan and James discuss possible options for the most anticipated dress-up day of the year, including Brendan shaving most of his beard for his costume and James dusting off an old classic thanks to his pandemic hair.
The two-thirds of the original Get Around Trio also discuss Kevin Hubbell's 16-goal performance for Benzie Central soccer and whether the record-setting effort broke any of the sportsmanship "rules" of high school sports.
Hubble joins the guys in studio as well to talk about his 16-goal game and both the support and backlash he's received because it.
This is a can't-miss episode, even if you just fast forward to the athlete interview portion — which includes some singing from the aforementioned Kevin Hubbell.
Plus, we choose another athlete to induct into the Get Around Hall of Fame and we pick between what championship-winning moment we'd like to experience as a player and as a fan.
Also, announcements about a new Get Around podcast debuting Friday and Football Helmet Mayhem, a bracket challenge to determine the best high school helmet in northern Michigan.