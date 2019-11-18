The Get Around Ep. 102 — Sidny Hessem and Austyn DeWeese, Kingsley

The Get Around welcomes Kingsley senior volleyball players Sidny Hessem and Austyn DeWeese one day before they take on Freeland in the state quarterfinals.

THE PULSE

Jake and Harrison recap what they call "the best high school volleyball game they have ever seen" from last Thursday's Cadillac vs. Kingsley regional final. We also chat about Suttons Bay heading to the Superior Dome and two football teams who fell out of the playoffs last weekend.

INTERVIEW

KIngsley seniors Sidny Hessem and Austyn DeWeese.

CRYSTAL BALL

The guys give you hot takes and predictions for all the state finals and semifinals matchups happening this week. Do we think your team will win? Find out here!

HALL OF FAME

Kingsley's Brittany Bowman and Suttons Bay football players Lucas Mikesell and Bryce Opie are nominated.

TRIFECTA

What are we most excited about with the dawn of Disney +?

