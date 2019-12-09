The Get Around Ep. 105 — Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle, TC Central

Boys basketball season is finally here! Join The Get Around for a season preview of our top area teams and a conversation with TC Central basketball players Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle before their season begins.
PREVIEW
The guys play a game of "One golden word" with top area boys basketball teams and players to give you their best descriptor of the upcoming season.
INTERVIEW
TC Central basketball players Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle.
THE PULSE
We do quick hits from the first week of girls basketball and talk about the hot start for all three TC hockey teams.
HALL OF FAME
Leland's Olivia Lowe, Benzie Central's Ellen Bretzke and TCSF's Gwenyth Bramer are nominated.
TRIFECTA
Best and worst Christmas songs (plus an attempt at 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Harrison Beeby).
