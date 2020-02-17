The Get Around Ep. 113 — Noelle Phillips and Ryan Michalski, TC West
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

TC West's Noelle Phillips and Ryan Michalski stop by as the very first bowlers to join The Get Around. They just finished the GNHSBC season and had some time to chat about their skills!

THE PULSE

The Big North boys basketball race heats up, Glen Lake continues to dominate the NWC and TC Central hockey wraps up the conference title.

INTERVIEW

Senior bowlers Noelle Phillips and Ryan Michalski from TC West stop by after the finished conference play.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

TC Central coach Doug Gle and Central Lake's Jasmine Hines get a shout out.

HALL OF FAME

Benzie's Ellen Bretzke, TCC's Dutch Ballan and Gaylord's Reagan Olli vie for a spot.

TRIFECTA

What is the next thing to cross off your bucket list?

Tags

