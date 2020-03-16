The Get Around Ep. 117 — Max Vondra and Pete Calcaterra, Boyne City

Max Vondra and Pete Calcaterra become the first Boyne City Ramblers to join The Get Around Podcast. Following the postponement of winter sports and playoffs the guys chat with the Ramblers about what lies ahead and how they reacted to the news.
THE PULSE
We break down the last of the regional and district games that took place last week before letting you know what our plans for the next several weeks will be.
INTERVIEW
Boyne City senior basketball players Max Vondra and Pete Calcaterra join us in studio.
ALL-REGION
We reveal the Boys and Girls Skiing Dream Teams.
HALL OF FAME
North Bay's Paige Kohler, Ellsworth's Jaeger Griswold and Leland's Gavin Miller are nominated for stellar performances.
TRIFECTA
Favorite activity to do while quarantined?
