The Get Around Ep. 100 — Maggie McCrary/Olivia Fiebing, TC Central and Macy Brown/Makenna Bryant, Cadillac

The Get Around has everything you want and need to know about volleyball playoffs on Ep. 100!
We are joined by volleyball players Maggie McCrary and Olivia Fiebing from TC Central and Macy Brown and Makenna Bryant from Cadillac, our first show ever with two interviews!
Join Jake, James, Harrison and the podfather Brendan Quealy (plus a surprise guest) for our biggest show yet!
GIVEAWAYS
Listen to learn how to win a 6-month subscription to the Record-Eagle, a 12-pack of mini subs or two free sandwiches from Jimmy Johns!
INTERVIEW #1
Traverse City Central volleyball seniors Maggie McCrary and Olivia Fiebing.
THE PULSE
Who are the favorites for district and regional volleyball titles? Who is the biggest sleeper in the tournament? Who has the easiest road to a Final Four? Find out here!
INTERVIEW #2
Cadillac volleyball senior Makenna Bryant and junior Macy Brown.
REAL OR FAKE?
The guys tell you which football teams remaining have a realistic shot at a deep run.
HALL OF FAME
Cadillac's Macy Brown, TC West's Colin Blackport and Charlevoix's Cole Wright are nominated. Who will get the nod for Episode 100?
TRIFECETA
The Get Around guys recount the best plays, moments or games they have witnessed in their time in northern Michigan. Will your defining moment make the cut?
