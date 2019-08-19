Join The Get Around for a full season recap and reactions to the Traverse City Pit Spitters championship run in their inaugural season!
TC Field Manager and Northwoods League Manager of the Year Josh Rebandt joins the crew to talk about the season and the future of this young franchise.
Brendan joins Jake and James to touch on the most memorable moments from the 2019 season and give you their best Pit Spitters '30 for 30' tagline in this weeks Trifecta.
