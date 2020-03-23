The Get Around Ep. 118 — Jack Stefanski, Frankfort

The Get Around welcomes Frankfort junior Jack Stefanski over the phone as the quarantine continues to discuss how to make the most of forced self isolation.
THE PULSE
We discuss top-3 front runners for Player of the Year in boys and girls basketball.
INTERVIEW
Jack Stefanski, Frankfort
BRACKET BREAKDOWN
The guys introduce "March Sadness" and it's first bracket "March Snackness". We tell you the first round matchups for you to vote for on our Twitter @TCRESports.
HALL OF FAME
We retroactively enter three new members into The Get Around Hall of Fame.
TRIFECTA
Favorite family pet?
