The Get Around Ep. 118 — Jack Stefanski, Frankfort
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

The Get Around welcomes Frankfort junior Jack Stefanski over the phone as the quarantine continues to discuss how to make the most of forced self isolation. 

THE PULSE

We discuss top-3 front runners for Player of the Year in boys and girls basketball.

INTERVIEW

Jack Stefanski, Frankfort

BRACKET BREAKDOWN

The guys introduce "March Sadness" and it's first bracket "March Snackness". We tell you the first round matchups for you to vote for on our Twitter @TCRESports.

HALL OF FAME

We retroactively enter three new members into The Get Around Hall of Fame.

TRIFECTA

Favorite family pet?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you