TGA 116

Hunter Haldaman, TC Christian 

State champion bowler Hunter Haldaman, of TC Christian, joins The Get Around two days after taking home the Division 4 individual title at Royal Scot on Saturday. 

THE PULSE 

The guys run through all the girls district final action and recap bowling and wrestling state finals. 

INTERVIEW 

TC Christian junior state champion Hunter Haldaman joins The Get Around. 

BOYS DISTRICT PREVIEW 

Jake, James and Harrison give you their picks for every boys basketball district in the Record-Eagle coverage area. 

HALL OF FAME 

Haldaman, Glen Lake's Grace Bradford and Gaylord wrestlers John Henry Sosa and Chayse LaJoie are nominated. 

TRIFECTA 

The guys discuss their favorite college traditions after Ohio State head coach complains about senior day at MSU. 

