State champion bowler Hunter Haldaman, of TC Christian, joins The Get Around two days after taking home the Division 4 individual title at Royal Scot on Saturday.
THE PULSE
The guys run through all the girls district final action and recap bowling and wrestling state finals.
INTERVIEW
TC Christian junior state champion Hunter Haldaman joins The Get Around.
BOYS DISTRICT PREVIEW
Jake, James and Harrison give you their picks for every boys basketball district in the Record-Eagle coverage area.
HALL OF FAME
Haldaman, Glen Lake's Grace Bradford and Gaylord wrestlers John Henry Sosa and Chayse LaJoie are nominated.
TRIFECTA
The guys discuss their favorite college traditions after Ohio State head coach complains about senior day at MSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.