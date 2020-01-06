The Get Around Ep 107 — Chris Usiondek and Will Dawson, TC Central
By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

The Get Around gains a new voice as we introduce the newest member of the Record-Eagle Sports Team, Andrew Rosenthal!

Listen for a chance to get to know our new sports writer and for a recap of all you missed over winter break.

THE PULSE

We chat all the happenings over winter break including wrestling, hockey and a special moment at Little Caesar's Arena.

INTERVIEW

Chris Usiondek and Will Dawson, TC Central hockey

MIDSEASON RECAP

Who is leading the way in boys and girls basketball halfway through the season?

HALL OF FAME

Gaylord's John Sosa, Manton's Abby Brown, TCC's Charlie Douglass and the Bay Reps' Ben Polomsky are nominated.

TRIFECTA

The guys tell you their New Year's resolutions and expect you to hold us to them!

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you