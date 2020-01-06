The Get Around Ep 107 — Chris Usiondek and Will Dawson, TC Central

The Get Around gains a new voice as we introduce the newest member of the Record-Eagle Sports Team, Andrew Rosenthal!
Listen for a chance to get to know our new sports writer and for a recap of all you missed over winter break.
THE PULSE
We chat all the happenings over winter break including wrestling, hockey and a special moment at Little Caesar's Arena.
INTERVIEW
Chris Usiondek and Will Dawson, TC Central hockey
MIDSEASON RECAP
Who is leading the way in boys and girls basketball halfway through the season?
HALL OF FAME
Gaylord's John Sosa, Manton's Abby Brown, TCC's Charlie Douglass and the Bay Reps' Ben Polomsky are nominated.
TRIFECTA
The guys tell you their New Year's resolutions and expect you to hold us to them!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.