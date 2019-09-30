The Get Around Ep. 95 - Caleb Kinney and Caleb Sipple, TC West

THE PULSE

The guys talk about several area soccer teams primed for the playoffs in a week plus another stellar performance from Benzie's Hunter Jones.

INTERVIEW

TC West senior soccer players Caleb Kinney and Caleb Sipple stop by to chat.

FOLLOWING THE TRENDS

The Get Around talks about what teams are trending up and down in the important moments before the playoffs begin.

HALL OF FAME

A unique story helps another person get inducted, listen to find out who and why.

TRIFECTA

California passes the Fair Play Act, how will this effect the NCAA and college athletes?

