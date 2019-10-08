The Get Around Ep. 96 — Ben Kroll and Jonathan Wright, Glen Lake

The Get Around discusses the looming matchup between Glen Lake and Kingsley football, reflect on past predictions and add another member to the Hall of Fame.
THE PULSE
The Get Around guys talk about conference titles for two TC West teams along with a preview of Glen Lake vs. Kingsley football.
INTERVIEW
Glen Lake senior football players Ben Kroll and Jonathan Wright stop by ahead of their matchup with No. 4-ranked Kingsley.
HINDSIGHT IS 20/20
The guys reflect on early season predictions and talking points and see if we were right, wrong or have yet to have our questions answered.
HALL OF FAME
Buckley soccer's Kallen Wildfong, Gaylord St. Mary quarterback Brady Hunter and TC Central golfer Emlin Munch vie for a spot in the most exclusive club in northern Michigan.
TRIFECTA
Jake, James and Harrison tell you their deepest, darkest fears.
