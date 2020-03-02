The Get Around Ep. 115 — Arielle Jean (TCSF) and Joe Thuente (TCW), TC Nordic

The Get Around welcomes state champion Nordic skiers Arielle Jean and Joe Thuente from TC Nordic to chat about what it takes to be the best in cross country skiing.
THE PULSE
The guys talk about the final week of basketball season and the upset of TC St. Francis by Charlevoix. We also talk about the wrestling, bowling and hockey playoffs both past and present.
INTERVIEW
TC West senior Joe Thuente and TCSF junior Arielle Jean stop by.
GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT PREVIEW
The guys make their picks in each of the nine district brackets that have local teams in them. Listen for a complete breakdown of the first three rounds.
HALL OF FAME
TC West's Blade Kalbfleisch, GT Academy's Claudia Burley and Ellsworth's Ethan Tornga via for a spot in the HOF.
TRIFECTA
Jake, James and Andrew come up with minor league baseball team names for their own hometowns.
