Two of the top area girls wrestlers join the podcast as Andrea Frary (TC West) and Briellen Clapp (Frankfort) come by to chat about their experience at the women's state wrestling finals.
THE PULSE
The guys discuss favorites for the Big North Conference and prep you for some of this week's biggest games. Also, bowling makes a rare appearance!
INTERVIEW
Andrea Frary (TCW) and Briellen Clapp (Frankfort) are joined by Frankfort head wrestling coach Jaime Smith to chat about the state of women's wrestling in northern Michigan and the state as a whole.
HALL OF FAME
Two TC West seniors along with Cadillac's Makenna Bryant at put up for the Hall of Fame? Which record performance makes the cut?
TRIFECTA
The guys give you their knee-jerk reaction to the XFL's opening weekend and discuss if we think it will be around for any amount of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.