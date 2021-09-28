Joey Donahue and Drew Hardy of the 5-0 Traverse City St. Francis football squad join James Cook, Brendan Quealy and Andrew Rosenthal for the 191st episode of The Get Around Podcast. They talk about about their funniest moments in football and life.
Plus:
— We talk Buckley soccer and national anthems.
— We tease two upcoming features: A new offshoot podcast and a bracket-style tournament pitting area schools' football helmets against each other to see who has the coolest lids of them all.
— Brendan gets districted by correct use of the word "height" and the show goes on an unexpected detour for about five minutes.
— We talk about what crimes we think we could get away with. Only one of us pleads the fifth, and that person insists on reading the whole thing.